USSOCOM Awards Harris $255 M IDIQ Contract for Next-Generation Manpack Radios

The U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) a six-year, $255 million ceiling, single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract H92222-17-D-0021 to supply powerful next-generation multi-channel manpack radios that will enable superior communications for U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) on the battlefield.

The contract includes the Next-Generation Manpack (NGMP) radios and the new RF-410 NGPA power amplifier, vehicular systems, accessories and push-to-talk/headset audio sub-systems.





The contract is part of the comprehensive SOF Tactical Communications (STC) program and follows a previous IDIQ award to Harris for the two-channel next-generation handheld radio, with a ceiling value of $390 million. Harris’ NGMP offers similar fully integrated Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), situational awareness and communications capabilities to the handheld, while meeting or exceeding the enhanced manpack requirements for increased performance, power, throughput and range.

Engineered for SOF teams, the STC program radios can simultaneously communicate over multiple channels with an integrated Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module Global Positioning System receiver. The radios can communicate via satellite communications, VHF/UHF/L-band and multiple wideband networking waveforms, as well as receive and transmit ISR full-motion video and signals-based situational awareness.

A leader in software defined tactical radios, Harris combined its decades of experience in fielding the world’s most capable military communications technologies with lessons learned from SOF customers and the STC handheld radio to offer the superior manpack radio.

“The Harris STC handheld and manpack radios meet rigorous performance requirements today, with the ability to add advanced new capabilities as needed in the future,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. “Our leadership position in tactical communications stems from our continued investment and commitment to converting innovative breakthroughs into proven capabilities for the SOF operator.”

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release