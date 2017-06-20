LCI orders 9 helicopters as it takes delivery of a record 6 units in a month time

Contract for nine aircraft comprising AW169, AW139 and AW189 helicopters valued in excess of US$120 million

LCI is taking delivery of five AW169s and one AW139 from Leonardo this month

49 new Leonardo helicopters delivered or on order by LCI to date

Leonardo and Lease Corporation International (LCI), the aviation division of the Libra Group, have today announced an order for an additional nine helicopters. The order is valued at over US$120 million and covers the entire family of new generation helicopters - the AgustaWestland AW139, AW169 and AW189. Deliveries will commence this year and continue into 2018.

LCI is already a major customer for Leonardo aircraft, and this latest order adds to its previous orders for the same types, which now total 49. The versatility and efficiency of the AW169, AW139 and AW189 aircraft are proving extremely popular with leading operators across the globe. A record five AW169s and one AW139 are being delivered this month, and being deployed on Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Pilot transfers, Emergency Medical Services, and Training and Utility missions. This clearly demonstrates the diversity and balance of LCI's lease portfolio and its capacity to grow within all the sectors, including offshore oil and gas.





Crispin Maunder, Executive Chairman of LCI, said: “Today’s order marks just an interim stage in our continued long term fleet development plan. We are seeing a resurgence of demand for modern, cost-effective helicopters across a range of different sectors, and this additional follow-on order underscores our confidence in the market and ensures that LCI has the right size and mix of helicopter fleet to fulfil our customers’ near term requirements. The record number of helicopters we have taken delivery of and placed on lease this month alone is a clear demonstration of the continuing strength and diversity of demand in the helicopter market and in particular that for Leonardo helicopters.”

Michael Platt, Chief Executive Officer of LCI, says: “We are delighted to be expanding our longstanding partnership with Leonardo, whose versatile and innovative aircraft are proving highly popular with the leading helicopter operators we work with across the globe. LCI’s fast-growing fleet is balanced across a diverse range of sectors which now includes HEMS, wind energy, oil and gas, marine pilot transfer, search and rescue, mining and training."

LCI’s growing fleet of helicopters are on lease to operators worldwide serving a wide range of sectors including emergency medical services, search and rescue, offshore wind power, harbour pilots and training & utility, as well as a small proportion serving oil and gas production. LCI’s helicopter fleet is currently made up of approximately 60 helicopters in service and on order, including the market-leading Leonardo AW139, AW169 and AW189 helicopters.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release