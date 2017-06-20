Royal Navy minehunter set to return to operations

HMS Brocklesby has begun her sea trials programme, reaching another significant milestone in her upkeep period – four months earlier than usual.

Despite undergoing the largest work package for a Royal Navy Mine Countermeasure Vessel (MCMV) to date, thanks to a new way of working at Portsmouth Naval Base, she will return to the Royal Navy’s surface fleet four months earlier than Hunt Class vessels in previous upkeeps.





The time saving is thanks to BAE Systems’ engineers being able to work on HMS Brocklesby under cover in the naval base’s dedicated Minor War Vessels Centre of Specialisation for part of her refit.

Innovative ways of working have also contributed to the ship reaching her sea trials stage within record time. Using the Minor War Vessels Centre of Specialisation’s facilities meant engineers benefited from the cutting-edge mobile working technology and equipment available at the naval base.

David Mitchard, Managing Director, Maritime Services, BAE Systems said: “The work carried out on board HMS Brocklesby is the largest refit programme for a Royal Navy minehunter we have undertaken, so to begin her sea trials four months earlier than any previous upkeep for a Hunt Class vessel is a terrific achievement.

“This is testament to the new ways of working to maximise how we use the Minor War Vessels Centre of Specialisation at the naval base, as well as the planning and procedures we put in place to ensure the significantly reduced duration of her upkeep programme.”

During her upkeep, HMS Brocklesby has had her entire propulsion system replaced, including the machinery controls and surveillance system. Other upgrades include overhauling her chilled water plant and fitting new propellers. The ship’s crew have also benefitted from upgrades and refurbishment to the galley.

David added: “Although we have set the bar high with the work undertaken on HMS Brocklesby, we have undoubtedly grown our expertise in supporting the Royal Navy’s minehunters and look forward to replicating our work with HMS Quorn later this year.”

Lieutenant Commander Maryla Ingham, HMS Brocklesby’s Commanding Officer, said: “I would like to extend my thanks to all enterprise partners who contributed to HMS Brocklesby’s refit including BAE Systems, Portsmouth Flotilla (PORFLOT) and of course my own team. We are now back at sea and conducting trials and look forward to our return to full operational capability.”

HMS Quorn was moved into the Minor War Vessels Centre of Specialisation in December 2016 and is due to begin her major upkeep programme later this year.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release