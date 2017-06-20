Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Raytheon Fighter Radars Surpass One Million Flight Hours

  • Company leads industry in tactical AESA deliveries, platform integration and operational hours

Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) family of Active Electronically Scanned Array radars for fighter jets has surpassed more than 1 million operational flight hours with two U.S. services and four international customers . Raytheon, the first company to produce AESA radars for tactical aircraft, delivered its 1,000 th production unit in May.

Raytheon's AESA radars have been the primary targeting sensor on F-15 Eagles, F/A-18 Super Hornets and E/A-18 GROWLERs ® in every major U.S. air combat operation since the mid-2000s, including :


"Raytheon AESAs have been the eyes of every major air combat operation since the mid-2000s," said Eric Ditmars , vice president of Secured Sensor Solutions at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "Our AESAs deliver combat proven capabilities to pilots that help them prosecute their missions and return home safely. "

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 19, 2017

 

