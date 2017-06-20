US DHS re-awards DOMino cybersecurity contract to Raytheon

Company to begin protecting government networks against advanced cyber threats

On June 9, 2017, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awarded the Development, Operations and Maintenance contract, known as DOMino, to Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

The IDIQ contract has a value of up to $1 billion over five years. Raytheon, a global leader in cybersecurity and defense, will be the prime contractor and systems integrator to help safeguard the .gov domain by providing design, development, operations and maintenance services in support of DHS's National Protection and Programs Directorate.





"Raytheon stands ready to help protect the networks of more than 100 federal government departments and agencies," said David C. Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Our cutting-edge vulnerability testing, proactive threat hunting and remediation technologies will enable critical systems to be resilient in the face of ever increasing cyber-attacks."

Under the contract, Raytheon will help develop DHS's next generation National Cybersecurity Protection System, delivering new and upgraded capabilities, including:

Intrusion detection and prevention

Automation

Analytics

Information sharing

