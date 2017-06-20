Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, June 20, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Philippine Airlines Orders 7 More Bombardier Q400 Aircraft


Philippine Airlines Orders 7 More Bombardier Q400 Aircraft

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today, from the International Paris Air Show, that it has signed an agreement with Philippine Airlines, Inc. for the exercise of its seven Q400 aircraft purchase rights. This latest rights exercise brings Philippine Airlines’ total firm order to twelve Q400 aircraft. The original order for five firm Q400 with purchase rights for an additional seven was previously announced on December 8, 2016.

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US $ 235 million.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2017-2021

“The Q400 aircraft have helped airlines around the world expand their networks, and capture new opportunities” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “We are delighted that Philippine Airlines is growing its fleet with more Q400 aircraft, and are confident that the airline will benefit from the aircraft’s outstanding economics and performance.”

 “As we position ourselves for growth, we are pleased to be adding more Q400 to our fleet,” said Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines. “We are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to offering more capacity and improving connectivity in the region with comfortable, fast and efficient regional aircraft like Bombardier’s 86-seat turboprops.”

The flag carrier of the Philippines is expected to take delivery of the world’s first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft in July 2017.

Including this latest order, Bombardier has now recorded a total of 585 Q400 aircraft on firm order.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 19, 2017

 

More News from Bombardier Aerospace

More Commercial Aircraft News

Engine Leasing Seminar 2017

Sep 12, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Contracts News

ITAR US Defense Trade Controls e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


More Contracts News

ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar

Jan 24 - 25, 2018 - Orlando, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk