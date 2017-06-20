Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, June 20, 2017

GECAS orders CFM LEAP-1B engines to power new Boeing max 10 aircraft

  • Total of 340 LEAP-1B engines currently on order

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric [NYSE: GE] today announced an order for CFM International LEAP-1B engines to power 20 of the new 737 MAX 10 airplanes.

GECAS will convert 20 of its current MAX orders to the larger MAX 10, which was launched here at the Paris Air Show on Monday.  The new airplane will offer more capacity and lower seat costs


Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 20, 2017

 

