Aviall Extends Relationship with P&WC through New PW980 APU Spare Parts Distribution Agreement

Boeing (NYSE: BA) announced today, through its subsidiary Aviall, that it has extended its relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada by entering into an agreement, under which Aviall is responsible for distributing new PW980 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) spare parts to engine customers worldwide. APUs are gas turbine engines providing bleed air for cabin air conditioning, main engine start capability, electrical power and in-flight backup power.

Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW980 part is the largest APU in commercial airline service, designed specifically for the Airbus A380 wide-body jet liner fleet.





"Aviall's close relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are invaluable in ensuring our customers receive the highest quality products," said Eric Strafel, Aviall President and CEO. "The continued expansion of our relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada and addition of the new APU spare parts to our product scope helps meet the growing needs of our customers and the industry."

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release