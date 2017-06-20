CDB Aviation orders LEAP-1B-powered B737 max aircraft

Boeing 737 MAX 10 launch customer.

Became a CFM customer in 2002

CDB Aviation Lease Finance (CDB Aviation), a subsidiary of CDB Leasing, today announced an order for CFM International's LEAP-1B engines to power 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $1.3 billion U.S. dollars at list price. The leasing company is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2021.

This is the second LEAP-1B engine order CDB Aviation placed this year. In addition to today's announcement, the leasing company also ordered engines to 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 in March 2017.





"We are honored to be one of the launch customers of the B737 MAX-10 aircraft," said Peter Chang, President & CEO, CDB Aviation Lease Finance. "We began to order CFM engines back in 2002 and have had all the great experience with our operators. We trust that the more efficient LEAP-1B engine will make Boeing's new MAX-10 aircraft more successful."

"We are pleased that CDB Aviation has chosen to order the new Boeing/CFM MAX 10 combination, which will deliver much greater fuel efficiency and performance to its customers," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We are very confident that all the new technologies that LEAP engine has incorporated will bring a lot of operation benefits to CDB Aviation's customers."

The LEAP-1B is providing operators with a 15 percent improvement in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to the CFM56-7B engines powering the Boeing Next-Generation 737, along with dramatic reductions in engine noise and exhaust gaseous emissions. All this technology is focused on providing better utilization, including CFM's legendary reliability out of the box; greater asset availability; enhanced time on wing margins to help keep maintenance costs low; and minimized maintenance actions, all supported by sophisticated analytics that enable CFM to provide tailored, predictive maintenance over the life of the product.

