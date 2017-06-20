Aviall Named Preferred Parts and Engine Provider for CFM56-7B Powered Boeing Business Jets

Boeing (NYSE: BA) announced today, through its subsidiary Aviall, an agreement with GE Aviation to become the preferred provider of CFM56-7B parts and engines for Boeing Business Jets. The agreement supports GE Aviation's OnPoint service program for CFM56 engines and includes support of new and used parts, lease engines and line-replaceable units (LRUs) for engines installed on Boeing Business Jets.

"Aviall is proud to expand upon our strategic business relationship with GE by providing comprehensive engine solutions and global parts distribution capabilities in support of Boeing Business Jets' use of the CFM56 engine," stated Aviall President and CEO Eric Strafel. Our effective use of advanced analytics, predictive maintenance solutions and strategically placed inventory will help to provide tailored solutions for CFM56 engine owners centered on reducing total cost of ownership. Aviall's integrated partnership with GE Aviation across our businesses will help to maximize and simplify the overall supply-chain while further enabling full-service engine support and quality customer service experiences across the world."





CFM56 engines are in service on more than 150 Boeing Business Jets across the world. The new agreement between Aviall and GE Aviation builds on previous CF34-3, CF34-8 and CF34-10 agreements made in March 2015 and October 2016 respectively. The ownership transfer built on an exclusive distributor agreement launched in 2009, where Aviall became responsible for forecasting, ordering and delivering all genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts unique to CF34-3 engines. Today, CF34-3 engines are in service with 200 operators in more than 70 countries.

Aviall operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, supporting both commercial and defense business units within Boeing. Aviall is a leading solutions provider of aftermarket supply-chain management services for the aerospace and defense industries.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release