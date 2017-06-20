ClearScan Explosives Detection System for Cabin Baggage Achieves European Certification

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that its ClearScan™ automated explosives detection system for carry-on baggage has achieved the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC-EU) C2 Standard under ECAC’s testing program. This standard enables passengers to keep their electronic devices in carry-on bags as they pass through checkpoints, resulting in an expedited process without compromising security.

“Receiving this key certification level for ClearScan is a significant milestone toward deployment at airports throughout Europe,” said Michael T. Strianese, L3’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Aviation security is a core business for L3, and we remain determined to improve and enhance the airport security experience for the traveling public.”





L3’s ClearScan has the smallest footprint of any available computed tomography (CT) system, facilitating seamless integration into existing aviation checkpoints. When combined with L3’s automated baggage handling systems and integrated with the company’s security management software, airports benefit from meaningful operating cost reductions while expediting passengers through the checkpoint.

“ClearScan has delivered proven operational performance with enhanced automated detection at major airport checkpoints throughout Europe, Asia and Africa. This industry-leading integrated solution has demonstrated benefits for both airport operators and passengers,” added Al Weggeman, President of L3 Security & Detection Systems. “We’re pleased to deliver security solutions that provide a better overall experience for airline passengers.”

Source : L3 Technologies - view original press release