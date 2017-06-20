P&WC Signs Agreement to Supply Its PW150C Engine to Power the MA700 Aircraft

Engine certification is on target for the end of 2019 to support the new regional turboprop's entry into service in 2021

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has signed a definitive agreement to supply its latest PW150 engine family powerplant - the PW150C - to power the AVIC Aircraft MA700 aircraft. Since the selection of the PW150C for the new regional turboprop, P&WC has invested significantly in the engine's development to support its integration into the airframe. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"The PW150C turboprop engine continues to build on the proven PW150A engine architecture and will incorporate the latest technologies to deliver performance and fuel efficiency to the newly designed MA700 aircraft," said Frédéric Lefebvre, Vice President, Marketing, P&WC. "Enhancements we have built into the PW150C engine include advanced high-efficiency technologies, materials and manufacturing processes, including a third-stage power turbine, a modified reduction gearbox to support the aircraft's larger-diameter propellers and an optimized low-pressure compressor."





The PW150C engine control will be integrated with the MA700's avionics and controls system to reduce pilot workload. It will offer enhanced dispatch availability and reliability in hot and high environments of Western China.

"To date, we have agreed on the definition of the mechanical interfaces and will soon close on the controls and functional interfaces definition," said Lefebvre. "The engine is in the detailed design phase and will be available to support AVIC's first aircraft rollout and flight test program."

The selection of the PW150C engine by AVIC Aircraft to power its MA700 aircraft is a testament to P&WC's ongoing innovation in regional aviation. It also further extends P&WC's presence in China's rapidly growing aviation industry.

Source : Pratt & Whitney Canada - view original press release