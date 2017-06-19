Rolls-Royce extends support for US DoD with new marine corps contract

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a new contract to provide engineering and logistics support for US Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft, bringing the company’s total of Department of Defense aftermarket contracts in the past six months to more than $1 billion.

Earlier contracts included services for the US Air Force and Navy, as well as other allied aircraft through the US Foreign Military Sales program. The contracts cover engineering support, engine repair, logistics and inventory management, technical data and other services.





Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, President Defence, said, “Rolls-Royce is proud of our long and successful history of supporting the US Department of Defense across all military branches, and providing a versatile suite of aftermarket services. Rolls-Royce continues to focus on keeping DoD aircraft mission-ready, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.”

Rolls-Royce powers aircraft in the fleets of all US military branches, including the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard.

Aftermarket service contracts awarded to Rolls-Royce by the Department of Defense in the past six months include:

Depot-level engine repairs for Rolls-Royce AE2100D3 engines on US Marine Corps and Kuwaiti fleets of KC-130J aircraft. The five-year, $373 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command supports nearly 270 engines on 55 aircraft, plus spares. Rolls-Royce was also awarded a separate $79 million engineering and logistical support for the KC-130J fleets.

Rolls-Royce MissionCare® maintenance support for Marine Corps and Air Force V-22 engines. Under the $408 million MissionCare contract, Rolls-Royce provides a comprehensive suite of services for an engine flight hour rate. Services include program management, site support, engineering services, engine repair, technical training and data management. V-22 aircraft are powered by two Rolls-Royce AE 1107C engines.

Intermediate and depot-level maintenance and logistical support for Rolls-Royce F405 engines on US Navy T-45 trainer aircraft. The $107 million contract will support more than 200 engines in operation at four Naval Air Stations, including Kingsville, Texas, where the company opened a new Service Delivery Center in 2016.

Engineering support, engine repairs, inventory management and technical data for US Air Force C-130J aircraft, The $74 million continuing contract supports Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 engines in the Air Force fleet.

Rolls-Royce also supports AE 3007H engines powering US Air Force Global Hawk aircraft at a new engine depot opened in 2016 at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The engine depot operates as a public-private partnership between the Air Force and Rolls-Royce.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release