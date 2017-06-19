Boeing, AerCap Announce Order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and AerCap today announced an order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The agreement, valued at $8.1 billion at list prices, makes AerCap the largest customer for the 787 Dreamliner.

"The addition of these 30 Boeing 787 aircraft to our portfolio makes us the world's largest owner of 787 Dreamliner," said AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly. "This strengthens our ambition to satisfy our customers' demand for an aircraft they truly value due to its economics, operating efficiencies and high levels of in-cabin comfort and innovation."





AerCap has taken delivery of 55 787s, and now after this order will have a further 67 787s on backlog, including sale leasebacks.

"AerCap understands the value proposition the 787 brings to its airline customers," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. "We appreciate their continued confidence in the Dreamliner, and we're excited to have them become the largest 787 customer in the world."

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features that bring the economics of large jet transports to the middle of the market. The 787-9 complements and extends the 787 family. With the fuselage stretched by 6 meters (20 feet) over the 787-8, the 787-9 flies up to 45 more passengers, an additional 520 kilometers (280 nautical miles) with the same exceptional environmental performance – 20 percent less fuel use and 20 percent fewer emissions than the airplanes they replace.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release