Derco and StandardAero Partner to Support F100 Engine Repair

Derco's Component Asset Management (CAM) Program Now Offers Fixed Rate Engine Repair

Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company (NYSE:LMT), has teamed with StandardAero to bring Pratt & Whitney F100-220/220E engine repair to F-16 operators worldwide. Based in the Netherlands, StandardAero repairs F100 engines and matched together with Derco’s F-16 Component Asset Management (CAM) program, offers operators fixed rate engine repair pricing at both the LRU and module level.

For Derco, this agreement represents a continuation and expansion of support capability to its existing F-16 CAM program launched at the 2015 Paris Air Show.





“Through the CAM program we bring OEM asset management to critical components throughout the F-16, as a member of the Lockheed Martin F-16 Hologram program we bring solutions to the aircraft structure, and now with StandardAero we bring F100 repair capability worldwide,” said Mark Konzal, vice president of marketing and business development for Derco. “We are excited about our relationship with StandardAero, and together we will offer the highest quality support structure for the F-16, providing customers a higher quality of service based on predictability, cost and metrics.”

“Since our acquisition of Dutch Aero Services in March 2015, StandardAero has been rapidly advancing our capabilities for serving the large, existing market of F-16 aircraft, powered by F100 engines,” said, Marc Wittingen, StandardAero vice president of military sales. “Our new partnership with Derco gives us the collective ability to provide faster, better, and more comprehensive OEM-aligned repair services to keep these aircraft flying at peak efficiency.”

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release