Ardiden 3G obtains EASA type certification

Safran Helicopter Engines has received EASA engine type certification for its Ardiden 3G engine, which powers Russian Helicopters' Ka-62. The helicopter made its official maiden flight on 25 May 2017. Since its first ground test, the Ardiden 3 maturation and certification campaign has accumulated more than 8500 hours of test. Thanks to this extensive test phase, the Ardiden 3G will demonstrate a high level of maturity at entry into service.

Unveiled in 2010, the Ardiden 3 engine family is the only new-generation 1,700 to 2,000 shaft horse-power engine range designed for the six to nine ton helicopter. In 2011 the 3G variant was selected by Russian Helicopters to power the Ka-62. Another variant, the 3C / WZ16, has also been selected by Chinese manufacturer Avicopter to power its AC352 which made its first flight in December 2016.





"This is a very significant event for the Ka-62 and it is the result of intensive work of the Safran Helicopter Engines Team. EASA certification gives us an opportunity to accelerate the certification of Ka-62 according to international standards and to bring it to the foreign market. Concerning the Russian market, we suppose that in the near future Safran's engine will be also approved in accordance with the requirements of Federal Air Transport Agency", commented Andrey Boginsky, Russian Helicopters CEO.

Commented Bruno Even, Safran Helicopter Engines CEO, "this first certification is a major milestone in the Ardiden 3 program. The engine is also performing extremely well and represents a major step for the Ka-62 flight test program. We are fully committed to support Russian Helicopters as it approaches entry into service."

Ardiden 3 engines represent a very effective combination of new and mature technologies, combining exceptional performance with low operating and maintance costs, with a TBO (Time between overhaul) of 5,000 hours at entry-into-service. Ardiden 3 engines also deliver at least 10 % better fuel consumption over engines operating in the same power range.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release