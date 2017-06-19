Spring Airlines places $1.70 Bn order for CFM LEAP-1A engines

China's first low-cost carrier

CFM customer since 2005

China's Spring Airlines has signed an agreement with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines to power 60 new Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft. The order is valued at nearly $1.70 billion U.S. The aircraft, which were announced in 2015, are scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2023.

"I am so glad to select the LEAP engine for the coming A320neo fleet," said Wang Zhijie, President of Spring Airlines. "I believe this is a correct selection and hope to get CFM team's continuous support."

Spring Airlines, the first low-cost private airline in China, has been a CFM customer since it launched operations in 2005 and operates a fleet of 70 CFM56-powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

"Spring Airlines is a great customer," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM. "It is exciting to launch this next chapter in our relationship them. The LEAP engine has been performing exceptionally well in commercial and I am confident that Spring Airlines will find it to be a great asset to support their continued growth and long-term success."





Since the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo aircraft entered service in August 2016, the engine has been delivered to 14 operators worldwide. The fleet is delivering a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions. To date, the fleet in service has logged more than 77,000 engine flight cycles and more than 145,000 engine flight hours while maintaining CFM's industry-leading reliability.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release