Rolls-Royce future technology strategy comes to life as Advance3 build nears completion

Rolls-Royce’s future technology strategy has taken another significant step forward as its Advance3 demonstrator engine nears completion.

The demonstrator will specifically be used to test a new engine core that will deliver maximum fuel burn efficiency and low emissions.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2017-2021

The engine’s core and fancase were joined together on Friday at the Rolls-Royce site in Bristol, UK, and the engine will be transported to Derby in July prior to testing.

The core is a key part of the Rolls-Royce Advance engine design that offers at least 20 per cent better fuel burn and CO2 emissions than the first generation of Trent engine.

This core technology will also form a key part of of the Rolls-Royce UltraFan® engine design that will offer a 25 per cent improvement and will be available for service from 2025.

Simon Burr, Rolls-Royce, Director, Engineering and Technology – Civil Aerospace, said: “Our demonstrator is a key stepping stone in turning our future technology strategy into a reality. The technology being tested is central to our engines of the future and we look forward to the arrival of Advance3 in Derby.”

To complete the demonstrator engine, the core is attached to a Trent XWB fan system and a Trent 1000 low pressure turbine.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release