Boeing launches 737 MAX 10 powered by LEAP-1B engines

Expands LEAP-1B portfolio to 200 engines.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] today launched the new 737 MAX 10 airplane powered by CFM International's LEAP-1B engines. The new model is scheduled to enter commercial service in 2020.

The current LEAP-1B engine configuration is capable of meeting the thrust requirements for the new airplane while delivering world-class fuel efficiency and asset utilization.





"We are honored to be given this opportunity to continue our very successful relationship with Boeing," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "The advantages of LEAP technology are currently proving themselves in airline service around the world and we are proud to bring customers unprecedented levels of fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility while maintaining the legacy of aviation's most reliable engine family."

CFM and Boeing helped change the face of commercial aviation in 1980 when the two companies signed an agreement making the CFM56-3 engine the exclusive powerplant for what became the Boeing 737 Classic. In 1993, Boeing launched the Next-Generation 737 family in 1993, and CFM was again selected as the exclusive engine supplier. When Boeing launched the new 737 MAX in 2011, it again turned to CFM to provide the engine. Overall, CFM engines power more than 12,000 737 aircraft, making it the best-selling engine/aircraft combination in aviation history.

