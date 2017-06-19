GECAS places $2.9 Bn order for CFM LEAP-1A engines

Brings total LEAP-1A fleet to 440 engines

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the aviation leasing and financing arm of GE (NYSE: GE), today announced a firm order for 200 CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power new Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

CFM values the agreement at more than $2.9 billion U.S. at list price. The airplane order was announced earlier today.





"The LEAP-1A has done extremely well in commercial service and our customers are very pleased with the engine," said Alec Burger, President and CEO of GECAS, "The LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family with proven increased fuel efficiencies, high utilization rates, and longer range will continue to be one of our core assets in our lease portfolio."

"We are very pleased to further strengthen our relationship with GECAS," said Gaël Méheust president and CEO of CFM International. "We appreciate their confidence in the LEAP product line and look forwarding to delivering an exemplary product to them."

The LEAP-1A engine entered commercial service in August 2016 and is providing its 14 operators with a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions. To date, the fleet in service has logged more than 77,000 engine flight cycles and more than 145,000 engine flight hours while maintaining CFM's industry-leading reliability.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release