GECAS Announces Order for 100 Airbus A320neo Aircraft

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the aviation leasing and financing arm of GE (NYSE: GE), today announced a firm order for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft at the 52nd International Paris Air Show. All the aircraft will be powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engines.

This new order brings the total number of A320 Family aircraft ordered by GECAS to ~600 aircraft. Of these 220 are A320neo Family aircraft including 33 A321neo.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Sensors Market for Avionics Industry 2017-2021

“The A320neo aircraft is an excellent product. GECAS is pleased to make this additional commitment for A320neos to meet strong customer demand for this type,” said Alec Burger, President and CEO of GECAS, “The A320neo family aircraft powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engines, with proven increased fuel efficiencies, longer range and higher seating capacity will continue to be one of the core assets in our lease portfolio. The A321 version has also gained strong acceptance from customers in various new markets proving the versatility of the type.”

“GECAS’ renewed order of our best-selling A320neo aircraft, underscores the continuing strong market demand for these fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft. “The unmatched, low operating costs and appeal of the A320 Family make it a strong asset in GECAS’ portfolio.”

Source : General Electric - view original press release