Boeing, GECAS Announce Order for 20 737 MAX 10

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric [NYSE: GE] today announced an order for 20 of the new 737 MAX 10 at the Paris Air Show by converting 20 of its current MAX orders to the larger MAX 10 which was launched Monday.

“This MAX 10 order further enhances our fleet with the newest technology, offering our customers commonality along with increased range and available seating,” said Alec Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer of GECAS. “Combining the increased capacity of the MAX 10 and the CFM International LEAP-1B engines offers our customers many benefits.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Sensors Market for Avionics Industry 2017-2021

GECAS has 170 MAX airplanes on order, the largest of any aircraft leasing company.

“Simply put, the MAX 10 will be the most profitable airplane the single-aisle sector has ever seen,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister. “GECAS understands the benefits the MAX 10 will bring to its customers across the globe. We appreciate their continued confidence in the MAX family.”

Like all of Boeing’s 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.

Source : General Electric - view original press release