Rockwell Collins and Comlux Aviation Sign LoI to Provide Complete Cabin Solution for VIP Aircraft

Deal highlights company's broad portfolio of cabin management, cabin interior and connectivity solutions

First major award featuring a complete cabin solution since the company's recent acquisition of B/E Aerospace

Rockwell Collins has signed a letter of intent with Comlux, a leader in services for VIP aircraft, to provide complete cabin solutions for a number of select VIP aircraft under a global cooperation agreement. The deal, signed today at the Paris Air Show, includes Rockwell Collins’ Venue™ cabin management system, VIP seating, divans, Nano 3X™ interior lighting and the option for Inmarsat Jet ConneX (JX) service for Wi-Fi connectivity.

The VIP completion represents the first program that combines the products and services from the company’s Commercial Systems, Information Management Services and new Interior Systems businesses, the latter formed as the result of the acquisition of B/E Aerospace in April 2017. With this new business, Rockwell Collins is now also a world leader in designing, developing and manufacturing cabin interior products and services.





“Comlux will be among the first to experience a comprehensive cabin solution from Rockwell Collins that features innovative comfort, entertainment and connectivity solutions all from one source,” said Scott Gunnufson, vice president, Commercial Systems Sales, Marketing and Customer Support, Commercial Systems for Rockwell Collins. “As a result, VIP passengers will see a new level of productivity and enjoyment wherever their travels take them.”

Comlux, approved to equip Airbus ACJ, Boeing BBJ, Sukhoi SBJ and Bombardier Business Aircraft, is one of the leaders in customized VIP aircraft completions for integrating engineered and luxurious cabins interiors.

“This cooperation is driven by our commitment to deliver engineering luxury and the best VIP cabin in all aircraft types,” said Richard Gaona, Chairman & CEO Comlux.

The signing between Rockwell Collins and Comlux furthers the cooperation between the two companies as they look to expand business within the VIP aviation market through innovative, high-integrity solutions.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release