Biometrics for Government & Law Enforcement International Summit

26 July, 2017 - 28 July, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Driven by factors such as the growing demand for government initiatives to innovate and enhance operations and security, Biometrics for Government and Law Enforcement International will bring together an audience comprised of 200+ Secretaries, Directors of Security Agencies, Heads of Acquisition, Biometric Program Managers, Academia and Industry Experts from the U.S. and International partners to discuss the challenges and successes shaping national and global security.

Current advances and topics will take place on:

Establishing global standards and requirements for integrating identity systems

Securing borders with mobile biometrics and automation

Leveraging iris, fingerprint, facial, voice, rapid DNA and identification tools and applications to enhance law enforcement operations

Best practices for building private public partnerships

Investing in infrastructure to enhance real time collection, processing and analysis of information

What will you learn?

Analytics - Real time matching, analyzing and processing, understand the enterprise information platform and the capabilities government and law enforcement need to share information across agencies

Mobile Biometrics - Tools & Applications that can adapt to your environment. Mobile devices that can enhance border security and operations

Multimodal Systems - Authenticating identity with measuring a single or multiple inputs against two or more different biometric characteristics

Collection - Understanding the Collection approaches that meet your agenices needs. Leveraging facial, iris, fingerprint, voice, rapid DNA, and emerging tecnology to establish identity management systems

Storage & Security - Identifying storage and cloud solutions that manage data sets and enhance capabilities. Cyber security to protect infrastructure and identities.

Speakers

Brigadier General Abdllah Salem Al-Ali , Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar

, Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar John Wagner, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Dr. Enrique Belda Esplugues , Deputy Director General of Information Systems and Communications for Security Secretary of State for Security, Ministry of Interior, Spain

, Deputy Director General of Information Systems and Communications for Security Secretary of State for Security, Ministry of Interior, Spain Jiri Celikovsky , Head of Unit for Coordination of Schengen Cooperation and Border Patrol, Ministry of Interior Czech Republic

, Head of Unit for Coordination of Schengen Cooperation and Border Patrol, Ministry of Interior Czech Republic Ciaran Carolan , Research & Development Officer, eu-LISA

, Research & Development Officer, eu-LISA Shkelzen Sopjani , Inspector General, Intelligence, Kosovo

, Inspector General, Intelligence, Kosovo Derek Bopping , Counsellor, Australian Border Force

, Counsellor, Australian Border Force Simon Wilcox, Passenger Automation Programme Development, Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom

Passenger Automation Programme Development, Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom Josef Iroko , Head of Administration / Legal & Compliance, National Identity Authority, Ghana

, Head of Administration / Legal & Compliance, National Identity Authority, Ghana Annet Steenbergen , Coordinator Happy Flow and Preclearance, Government of Aruba

, Coordinator Happy Flow and Preclearance, Government of Aruba Royce Walters , Assistant Director, Interpol WASHINGTON

, Assistant Director, Interpol WASHINGTON Dr. Narjes Abdennebi , Chief Facilitation Section, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

, Chief Facilitation Section, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Tadgh Smith , Deputy Assistant Director for Law Enforcement Systems & Analysis, Enforcement Removal Office Immigration and Custom Enforcement

, Deputy Assistant Director for Law Enforcement Systems & Analysis, Enforcement Removal Office Immigration and Custom Enforcement Paul Grassi , Trusted Identity Initiative Group, National Institute of Standards and Technology

, Trusted Identity Initiative Group, National Institute of Standards and Technology William Graves , Director, Technical Management Division, DoD Biometrics

, Director, Technical Management Division, DoD Biometrics Matthew Cornelius , Vice President, Airport Policy Council International

, Vice President, Airport Policy Council International Niall McCann , Lead Electoral Advisor, United Nations Development Programme, UNDP

, Lead Electoral Advisor, United Nations Development Programme, UNDP Latif Merovci , Deputy Director, Kosovo Intelligence Agency

, Deputy Director, Kosovo Intelligence Agency Mohamed Majd Al-Sulaiti, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar Patrick Nemeth , Director, Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric Identity Management

, Director, Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric Identity Management James Loudermilk , Senior Level Technologist, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI

, Senior Level Technologist, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI Janice Kephart , Former 9/11 Commission Border Counsel, Advisor, Biometrics for Government and Law Enforcement International

, Former 9/11 Commission Border Counsel, Advisor, Biometrics for Government and Law Enforcement International Mike Clayton , Regional Liaison Officer for Identity Management, United Nations High Commission of Refugees UNHCR

, Regional Liaison Officer for Identity Management, United Nations High Commission of Refugees UNHCR Jim Chapparo , Former Deputy Under Secretary, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Former Deputy Under Secretary, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Thirimachos Bourlai , Professor, West Virginia University

, Professor, West Virginia University Catherine J. Tilton , Chief Technologist, Biometrics, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Chief Technologist, Biometrics, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Marios Savvides, Director of CyLAb, Carnegie Mellon University

Director of CyLAb, Carnegie Mellon University Jeremy Grant, Former Senior Executive Advisor, National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC), Managing Director, The Chertoff Group

Source : ASDEvents