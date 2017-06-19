Biometrics for Government & Law Enforcement International Summit
- 26 July, 2017 - 28 July, 2017, Washington, DC, United States
Driven by factors such as the growing demand for government initiatives to innovate and enhance operations and security, Biometrics for Government and Law Enforcement International will bring together an audience comprised of 200+ Secretaries, Directors of Security Agencies, Heads of Acquisition, Biometric Program Managers, Academia and Industry Experts from the U.S. and International partners to discuss the challenges and successes shaping national and global security.
Download Conference Agenda
Current advances and topics will take place on:
- Establishing global standards and requirements for integrating identity systems
- Securing borders with mobile biometrics and automation
- Leveraging iris, fingerprint, facial, voice, rapid DNA and identification tools and applications to enhance law enforcement operations
- Best practices for building private public partnerships
- Investing in infrastructure to enhance real time collection, processing and analysis of information
What will you learn?
- Analytics - Real time matching, analyzing and processing, understand the enterprise information platform and the capabilities government and law enforcement need to share information across agencies
- Mobile Biometrics - Tools & Applications that can adapt to your environment. Mobile devices that can enhance border security and operations
- Multimodal Systems - Authenticating identity with measuring a single or multiple inputs against two or more different biometric characteristics
- Collection - Understanding the Collection approaches that meet your agenices needs. Leveraging facial, iris, fingerprint, voice, rapid DNA, and emerging tecnology to establish identity management systems
- Storage & Security - Identifying storage and cloud solutions that manage data sets and enhance capabilities. Cyber security to protect infrastructure and identities.

Speakers
- Brigadier General Abdllah Salem Al-Ali, Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar
- John Wagner, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Dr. Enrique Belda Esplugues, Deputy Director General of Information Systems and Communications for Security Secretary of State for Security, Ministry of Interior, Spain
- Jiri Celikovsky, Head of Unit for Coordination of Schengen Cooperation and Border Patrol, Ministry of Interior Czech Republic
- Ciaran Carolan, Research & Development Officer, eu-LISA
- Shkelzen Sopjani, Inspector General, Intelligence, Kosovo
- Derek Bopping, Counsellor, Australian Border Force
- Simon Wilcox, Passenger Automation Programme Development, Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom
- Josef Iroko, Head of Administration / Legal & Compliance, National Identity Authority, Ghana
- Annet Steenbergen, Coordinator Happy Flow and Preclearance, Government of Aruba
- Royce Walters, Assistant Director, Interpol WASHINGTON
- Dr. Narjes Abdennebi, Chief Facilitation Section, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
- Tadgh Smith, Deputy Assistant Director for Law Enforcement Systems & Analysis, Enforcement Removal Office Immigration and Custom Enforcement
- Paul Grassi, Trusted Identity Initiative Group, National Institute of Standards and Technology
- William Graves, Director, Technical Management Division, DoD Biometrics
- Matthew Cornelius, Vice President, Airport Policy Council International
- Niall McCann, Lead Electoral Advisor, United Nations Development Programme, UNDP
- Latif Merovci, Deputy Director, Kosovo Intelligence Agency
- Mohamed Majd Al-Sulaiti, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar
- Patrick Nemeth, Director, Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric Identity Management
- James Loudermilk, Senior Level Technologist, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI
- Janice Kephart, Former 9/11 Commission Border Counsel, Advisor, Biometrics for Government and Law Enforcement International
- Mike Clayton, Regional Liaison Officer for Identity Management, United Nations High Commission of Refugees UNHCR
- Jim Chapparo, Former Deputy Under Secretary, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Thirimachos Bourlai, Professor, West Virginia University
- Catherine J. Tilton, Chief Technologist, Biometrics, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Marios Savvides, Director of CyLAb, Carnegie Mellon University
- Jeremy Grant, Former Senior Executive Advisor, National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC), Managing Director, The Chertoff Group


