XTI Aircraft Company Writes 1st Orders for TriFan 600

XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced today at the Paris Air Show that it entered into Aircraft Reservation Deposit Agreements for the sale of its first three production units of the TriFan 600 vertical takeoff airplane.

"We're pleased to announce the first orders for the TriFan 600 under our pre-sales program," said Robert LaBelle, XTI's Chief Executive Officer. "From the outset, we've received strong interest from potential buyers who want to reserve their priority number for the TriFan. We expect these first orders to be followed by many more over the next few months and years."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

2017-2022 Global Top Countries Aircraft Systems Market Report

The customer, a globally recognized operator, has asked XTI not to release their name, for competitive reasons. "This customer is fully committed to the XTI TriFan 600, and intends to place it into service flying priority passengers and cargo in VIP and Utility missions in multiple challenging environments," said LaBelle.

LaBelle continued, "The market is recognizing the value proposition of our unique and revolutionary airplane and its patented technology. Vertical takeoff combined with long-range, the speed and comfort of a business jet, and our quieter and cleaner state-of-the-art hybrid-electric propulsion system, as compared to tiltrotor technology. There's absolutely nothing comparable to the TriFan."

The TriFan 600 is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat airplane will have the speed, range and comfort of a business jet and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at over 300 miles an hour, with a range of over 1,200 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically and then its two wing fans rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 31,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.

Source : XTI Aircraft Company - view original press release