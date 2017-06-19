P&W to Power IAG 47 Airbus A320neo Aircraft

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pratt & Whitney for the PurePower Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) engine to power 47 firm Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Pratt & Whitney is a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"Pratt & Whitney appreciates IAG's faith in the GTF engine, which has demonstrated its promised fuel burn savings, emissions, and reduction in noise footprint," said Chris Calio, president, Commercial Engines. "The PurePower GTF engine is a game-changing, break-through technology with more than 200,000 hours of passenger service. There are 67 aircraft with 13 operators flying 250 flights per day to over 100 destinations on four continents."





IAG is the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

