Rockwell Collins introduces higher bandwidth aircraft messaging service for A350 XWB operators

ARINC GLOBALinkSM A350 MIAM service to launch on Asiana Airlines

Provides cost-effective means to accommodate large data transmissions on next-generation aircraft

To help airlines effectively manage larger data transmissions from the new Airbus A350 XWB aircraft to ground systems, Rockwell Collins has introduced a new, higher bandwidth, cost-efficient messaging service. The offering - ARINC GLOBALinkSM A350 Media Independent Aircraft Messaging (MIAM) service – will launch on Asiana Airlines this month.

The service enables airlines to efficiently send large Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS®) and Internet Protocol (IP) MIAM messages over all available A350 communications paths.





“Next-generation aircraft like the Airbus A350 are transmitting significantly more data to the ground,” said Michael DiGeorge, vice president, Commercial Aviation and Network Services at Rockwell Collins. “This new data, including electronic flight bag, maintenance and aircraft health information, is providing tremendous operational benefits. Our service allows airlines to cost-effectively take advantage of this new protocol, allowing avionics systems to more efficiently exchange larger messages than has been possible in the past.”

“This service allows us to continue relying on ACARS, while taking advantage of higher bandwidth IP communications on our A350 fleet,” said Seok Nam Goh, CIO at Asiana Airlines. “As the industry continues to move toward smart aircraft, this service enables us to cost-effectively manage this transition.”

The Rockwell Collins GLOBALink A350 MIAM service seamlessly converts ACARS MIAM messages to any protocol, allowing interoperability with airline, aircraft and engine manufacturers’ ACARS host and end-systems without requiring any modifications. Using the service, airlines can send IP MIAM data over the cellular, Wi-Fi and broadband SATCOM providers of their choice and reach their intended destination. The GLOBALink service converts A350 IP data to any ground protocol or message format, allowing interoperability with any existing host and end system thereby saving airlines potentially significant investments in new additional ground systems.

“Our position as a major contributor of communications and information management systems on the A350 aircraft, combined with our highly advanced global aviation network serving thousands of users, enables Rockwell Collins to uniquely address each communication domain including aircraft, air-to-ground and ground-to-ground,” continued DiGeorge. “As new IP enabled aircraft are entered into service, this new capability will ensure communications interoperability across an airline’s entire fleet.”

Rockwell Collins is leading the transition to a fully connected aviation ecosystem. The company’s avionics, secure routers, traditional and IP based connectivity links and a global private aviation network securely and reliably connect aircraft to the airline back office, air traffic control, airports, ground handlers and more. These products and services provide enhanced information enabling data analytics for improved decision making, operational efficiency and cost savings.

