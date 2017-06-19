Raytheon launches new Cyber Protection System with scalable response centers

Today at the Paris Air Show, Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) unveiled its new Cyber Protection System with scalable Cyber Response Centers for global defense, intelligence and commercial customers. The tiered CRCs – Primary, Enterprise and National – are pre-configured and provide intrusion detection, network analysis and incident response to proactively address cyber threats. The CRCs can also be customized with optional capabilities, including insider threat detection.

Raytheon's Cyber Protection System further enhances the CRCs with services that include:





Vulnerability analysis

Cyber test range services

Knowledge transfer

Full infrastructure buildout

"We've taken what we've learned over decades to offer a system with capabilities our customers need in today's contested cyber environment," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "We've created a scalable solution to efficiently secure our customers' operations."

The Raytheon CRCs offer three levels of network performance depending on organization size and level of activity, including:

Primary Response Center – provides fundamental monitoring and incident response capability as an extension of existing infrastructure. Scalable to handle information flow and network speeds up to 20 gigabytes per second for each connection.

Enterprise Response Center – extends the Primary Response Center capability to scale to speeds up to 100 gigabytes per second for each connection and incorporates analysis labs for malicious code and forensics.

National Response Center – extends the Enterprise Response Center capability to scale to speeds greater than 100 gigabytes per second for each connection, with additional features to ensure national level monitoring and response.

