Kaman Awarded Production Contract by Rolls-Royce for Trent 7000 Components

Kaman Aerosystems, a division of the aerospace segment of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today at the 52nd International Paris Air Show that it has entered into a Long Term Agreement (LTA) with Rolls-Royce to manufacture components for the production phase of the Trent 7000 engine program. The components will be manufactured at Kaman’s facilities in Bennington, Vermont; Bloomfield, Connecticut; Wichita, Kansas; and Darwen, UK.

“We are honored to have been selected by Rolls-Royce for this important program, a step change in power plant efficiency for the A330 platform,” stated Jim Larwood, President of Kaman Aerosystems. “This significant award is recognition of our collaborative commitment to Rolls-Royce programs and the ‘One Kaman’ concept-to-completion capability that Kaman Aerosystems can provide on technically challenging projects.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Fuel Cells Market For Industrial and Military Applications 2017-2021

Kaman Aerosystems is a leading supplier of integrated aerostructures, including metallic and composite structural assemblies and metallic parts for OEM and Tier I aerospace companies engaged in commercial and military aircraft and aeroengine programs. The Company provides complete aerostructure solutions including design, tooling, manufacturing, testing, and support.

The company will have representatives at the Paris Air Show (June 19-22) to discuss information related to this program. Our team will also be available to answer any questions relative to Kaman’s other products and services at the Kaman Stand D118, Hall 3.

Source : Kaman Corporation - view original press release