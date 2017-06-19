Leonardo Presents the M-346FA Aircraft at Le Bourget

The M-346FA is a further evolution of a family concept designed to create a common baseline able to answer to the different air forces requirements in very quick times

The M-346FA will be equipped with the Leonardo Grifo-346 radar

Several Air Forces are already demonstrating their interest in the M-346FA

Leonardo has shown for the first time today at Le Bourget, the Paris kermesse focused on aerospace and defence that will open tomorrow, the new fighter attack version of the M-346, a further evolution of a family concept designed to create a common baseline, able to answer to the different air forces requirements in very quick times.

The M-346 Fighter Attack will be equipped with a dedicated variant of the Grifo multi-mode fire control radar, designed and manufactured by Leonardo.





This new version of the M-346 will take its place next to the two existing variants of the aircraft: the Advanced Jet Trainer and the multi-role M-346FT (Fighter Trainer). Leonardo has already carried out the studies for the FA’s radar installation and its mechanical integration with the aircraft.

The M-346FA’s characteristics make it not only an excellent advanced trainer, but also a light fighter aircraft capable of carrying out operational missions at far lower costs than those of front-line fighters. Several air forces have already expressed their interest in it.

With seven pylons for external loads, the M-346FA will retain the excellent capabilities of the M-346 family in the advanced and pre-operational training roles, but will also be able to operate very effectively as multi-role tactical aircraft, capable of air-to-surface, air-to-air and tactical reconnaissance missions.

The integration of the worldwide successful multi-mode Grifo radar will provide the M-346FA with unparalleled versatility and effectiveness, thanks to the availability of many specialized radar modes both Air-to-Air and Air-to-Surface.

