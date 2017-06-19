Mercury Receives $2.5M Order for Airborne DAL Safety-Critical Video Server Subsystem

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received a $2.5M order from a leading defense prime contractor for an airborne safety-critical video server subsystem. The video server will perform encoding and decoding, as well as switching multiple high definition (HD) video streams. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

“This order emphasizes Mercury’s commitment to providing the best open systems architecture solutions across a broad range of applications,” said Ian Dunn, Mercury’s Vice President of Sensor and Mission Processing. “Key benefits of our solution for the video sever include a mature technology base, the ability to mix safety-critical levels in the same system, and our expertise in delivering application-level software.”





The video server is based on the Mercury’s ROCK-2 Avionics Series subsystem, a rugged, 3U OpenVPX mission computing solution. The ROCK-2 subsystem supports mixed safety-critical levels for both the hardware (HWCI) and software (CSCI) via a multi-slot/multi-processor partitioned architecture. ROCK-2 solutions can be delivered with all the documentation and artifacts required for RTCA DO-178C/DO-254 certification to level C or higher.

Source : Mercury Systems, Inc.