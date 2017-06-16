Vencore Labs To Support Dispersed Computing Research Program At DARPA

Vencore Inc., announced today that its innovative research arm, Vencore Labs, has been awarded a prime contract to provide research and development services in support of the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s (DARPA) Dispersed Computing (DCOMP) program. Work on the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will take place in Basking Ridge, New Jersey through 2021 and has a value of $10.3M.

The DCOMP program aims to remedy the cost and latency issues of data computation in a rugged, operational environment where network connectivity and power is limited. By leveraging dispersed computing systems, the DCOMP program seeks to create software instantiations of protocol stacks and algorithms to improve performance of networks and applications.





Under the contract, Vencore aims to provide DARPA with innovation in network protocols. Specifically the company proposes a solution leveraging programmable network elements that collect in-path network data for analytics and uses these analytics with programmable protocol logic for boosting network performance.

“This work leverages Vencore Labs’ industry-leading expertise in networking and analytics,” said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Vencore Labs. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with DARPA to bring them an innovative solution in support of this important mission.”

