Bell Helicopter Delivers 3 Bell 505 Jet Ranger Xs to Canadian Customers

Mirabel, QC, Canada (June 15, 2017) – Bell Helicopter , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced the delivery of three Bell 505 Jet Ranger X in Canada.

The three Canadian customers accepted delivery of their aircraft last week at Bell Helicopter’s facility in Mirabel. The aircraft are configured for corporate and utility missions to support the business operations of the customers.





Bell 505 Jet Ranger X program team members gathered to proudly celebrate the deliveries.

“It has been a particularly significant week for Bell Helicopter as three Bell 505s built in Canada take flight with these first Canadian customers,” said Cynthia Garneau, president, Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd. “The Bell 505 symbolizes our return to the short-light-single market, a segment that Bell Helicopter defined 50 years ago. For Bell Helicopter, our employees and our customer base, there’s a lot to be excited about with this aircraft.”

The successful deliveries follow type certification from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) in December and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in June.

“The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is a very economical and highly versatile machine,” said Jason Moir, regional sales manager, Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd. “It has found a niche among a large base of customers who want an aircraft capable of meeting their various lifestyle needs. Its adaptability makes it the ideal aircraft for private owners looking at it as a multi-purpose tool and is the perfect mix of luxury, utility and recreation.”

With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator. The customer-driven design of the aircraft places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, blending proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.

Source : Textron - view original press release