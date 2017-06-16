Engility Selected to Conduct Risk Assessments on USAF Space Systems

Work will enhance safety and reliability of space vehicles

Engility (NYSE: EGL) won a $42 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to advise and assist their Space and Missile Systems Engineering Directorate at Los Angeles Air Force Base to ensure their space and launch vehicles are mission ready. Engility engineers will conduct independent readiness reviews to help with technical analysis and risk assessment.

“This new win deepens our partnership with the Space and Missile Systems Center and Air Force Space Command,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle. “Our team will deliver in-depth domain knowledge and systems expertise to help the Air Force enhance the safety and performance of space vehicles.”





While conducting independent readiness reviews, the Engility team will provide technical analysis and risk assessments in a variety of areas such as reviewing and verifying space systems, ground systems and launch systems. These review areas include software, avionics, electrical, propulsion, structure and mechanical systems. The team’s tasks will help ensure analyzed systems are built properly and will perform reliably over the entire mission lifespan.

Engility was awarded the firm-fixed-price task order under the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the second quarter of 2017.

