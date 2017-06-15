VSE Awarded $22.3M Air Force Ground Equipment Task Order

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) was recently awarded a task order under the United States Air Force Contract Field Teams (CFT) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract, supporting the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron at Kadena Air Base in Japan. This task order consists of a one year base period of performance with two one-year option periods and a total potential value of $22.3 million.

Under this task order, VSE will provide corrosion control treatment, prevention and repair maintenance to aircraft, aerospace ground equipment and support equipment at Kadena Air Base in support of the 18 th Wing, 353d Special Operations Group, Navy Commander Task Force 72.2 and associated units. The CFT Program provides rapid deployment and long-term support services for the maintenance, repair, and modernization of aircraft, vehicles, weapons systems, and other equipment to support the Government’s war readiness needs. CFT contracts are used to support requirements generated by the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and other Federal agencies.





“VSE has a long history of providing quality corrosion prevention, abatement, remediation and control for our nation’s military and ground support equipment,” said J.R. Brown, VSE’s Federal Services Group President. “Extending the serviceable life of mission critical assets is what we do best, and we look forward to bringing our services to Kadena Air Base.”

Source : VSE Corporation - view original press release