Tapestry-Jeppesen Boeing Team to Provide VIP Executive Flight Dispatch Services for USAF, AMC

Tapestry Solutions, Inc., a Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), today announced it has received a contract worth more than $28 million to provide Executive Airlift Flight Dispatch services for the U.S. Air Force's Air Mobility Command (AMC). Tapestry, the prime contractor, is teamed with Jeppesen, also a Boeing Company, to provide a full range of mission-essential services required for Very Important Persons Special Air Missions (VIPSAM). The contract includes a base year with four option years.

The Tapestry-Jeppesen team will support the Executive Airlift mission to provide safe, comfortable and reliable worldwide transportation for officials including the President of the United States, Vice President, First Lady, Cabinet leaders, members of Congress, senior military leaders and foreign dignitaries.





"We are honored to be selected for this high-profile program, as it underscores our trusted partnership with the U.S. Air Force to deliver timely, quality services to our senior-most leadership," said Robin Wright, president and CEO, Tapestry Solutions.

Under the contract, the team will provide a comprehensive portfolio of flight dispatch services commensurate with existing commercial airline 24/7 world-wide operations. Tasks include tailored mission planning services, enroute flight monitoring, diplomatic clearances, weather assessments, navigation database management, training and ongoing technical support. The services will be performed for the Air Force's "covered aircraft," which include several Boeing platforms.

"Our team brings a depth of knowledge that is unparalleled in the industry, backed by Boeing's expertise as the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)," said Kurt Meidel, director, Tapestry Solutions. "This opportunity combines the best of Tapestry as the go-to provider of operational support for AMC and the U.S. Transportation Command – and the best of Jeppesen with its depth of experience providing flight dispatch services for the U.S. Air Force."

Source : Tapestry Solutions, Inc. - view original press release