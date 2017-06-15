CGI awarded $133.9M contract to develop the US Army Contract Writing System

Leveraging federally-focused Momentum enterprise solution to enable a new standardized acquisition process across the entire Army enterprise

CGI (NYSE: GIB ) (TSX: GIB.A) announced that it has been selected for a 10-year IDIQ contract valued at $US133.9M to provide the U.S. Army with a single, enterprise-wide contract writing and management system designed to put capabilities in the troops' hands faster and more efficiently. The new Army Contract Writing System (ACWS) will leverage CGI's Momentum ® enterprise solution to bring an enhanced user experience to the Army's acquisition professionals and, ultimately, to the warfighter.

"We are excited to partner with CGI to deliver the Army Contract Writing System to the contracting workforce. This system will help streamline the Acquisition process and ultimately put capabilities in the hands of our warfighters sooner," said LTC Robert Wolfe, ACWS Product Manager.





ACWS supports compliance with the Federal Financial Management Act of 1996, integrates with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and decreases the number of complex interfaces while fostering audit readiness. ACWS will replace the Standard Procurement System/Procurement Desktop-Defense, the Procurement Automated Data and Document System, and the Virtual Contracting Enterprise suite of tools, and will be used by approximately 10,000 users at 300 locations worldwide.

"We are very proud to be chosen to help lead the Army into a brand new era of enterprise-wide contracting," said Tim Hurlebaus , President of CGI Federal. "Momentum dovetails perfectly with the Army's requirements. It's a world-class support program and capability developed for an active user community, and we're fully committed to partnering with the Army and the ACWS team to achieve their vision."

Momentum is a flexible, web-based, Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) system built to specifically support the full federal financial, budget, asset and procurement management lifecycles. It annually processes billions of dollars of federal government acquisition actions. The system is user-friendly and features a tailored experience that addresses business processes via configuration as opposed to customization. Other CGI Momentum clients include the U.S. Departments of Justice and State; the Federal Judiciary; the Agriculture Shared Service and many other executive, legislative and judicial branch organizations.

CGI Federal Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Group Inc., dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. Approximately 70,000 professionals serve thousands of global clients from offices and delivery centers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific , leveraging a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management as well as 150 IP-based services and solutions. With annual revenue in excess of C$10 billion and an order backlog exceeding C$20 billion , CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Website: www.cgi.com .

