L3 to Feature Longsword and SPYDR II Aircraft at International Paris Air Show

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it will exhibit two next-generation tactical aircraft from its expanding stable of multi-mission platforms at the International Paris Air Show as part of its outdoor static display.

L3’s Aerospace Systems business segment will debut the AT-802L Longsword™, an FAA- and military-certified ISR and light-attack aircraft, and the SPYDR II, the next generation of flexible ISR capability.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2017-2027

“These two innovative platforms demonstrate L3’s world-class integration and missionization capabilities in meeting the highly specialized needs of our customers,” said Michael T. Strianese, L3’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The AT-802L is a collaboration between L3 Platform Integration and Air Tractor, Inc. Longsword is a low-cost aircraft with FAA and Military Type airworthiness certifications that can be configured for ISR or light-attack missions.

“The AT-802L Longsword is a fully certified light-attack aircraft that provides more loiter time and greater weapons payload than other aircraft in its class,” said Mark Von Schwarz, President of L3 Aerospace Systems, which includes both the Mission Integration and Platform Integration divisions. “Regardless of the mission, Longsword delivers a variety of sensors and weapons at the lowest risk and price in the market.”

SPYDR II is the latest in L3 Mission Integration’s long line of tactical ISR aircraft. It capitalizes on L3’s decades of experience in integrating, flying and maintaining King Air-based ISR aircraft, and brings together a range of combat-proven capabilities onto a single airframe.

“In addition to extended range, SPYDR II features RAPDS™, our Rapid Aircraft Payload Deployment System, which enables the aircraft to reconfigure for mission operations in a very short time frame,” said Mr. Von Schwarz. “We specifically designed the RAPDS interior and exterior modifications to support roll-on/roll-off mission operations. The RAPDS architecture is supported by multiple, tailorable Supplemental Type Certificates, allowing operators to quickly switch between customized payload combinations to meet specific mission requirements.”

Both aircraft will be on static display with experts available to brief the capabilities of each.

Source : L3 Technologies - view original press release