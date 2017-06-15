Rockwell Collins looks to the future with innovations in cockpit, cabin, communication and connectivity

At Paris Air Show 2017, taking place June 19-25 at Le Bourget, Rockwell Collins (Chalet 313, Row B) will highlight how its investments in innovative solutions for cockpit, cabin, communication and connectivity are unleashing the potential of the rapidly changing aviation ecosystem.

The company recently purchased B/E Aerospace to create its new Interior Systems business, which includes a full portfolio of cabin interior solutions from advanced passenger seats developed for safety and comfort, to reliable galley systems and inserts for the highest standards of passenger service, to lighting that helps create the optimal atmosphere.





These cabin interior solutions, as well as some of the industry’s most advanced avionics, communication and connectivity solutions, are featured on key aircraft that will be flying and on display at this year’s Paris Air Show, including:

Airbus A350 XWB, A380, A320 and A321: The A350 features the company’s new onboard information management system, navigation equipment, flight controls, a communication global package, common data network, seating and inserts products, as well as galley, passenger service units and oxygen systems. The A380 features a communication global package, navigation equipment, common data network, Ethernet backbone, lighting, seating and oxygen systems, and high-bandwidth connectivity. The A320 family of aircraft feature a range of airline-selectable communications, navigation and surveillance systems, seating and oxygen systems and high-bandwidth connectivity.

Boeing 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner: Rockwell Collins has standard flight deck positions on all next-generation Boeing aircraft. The 737 MAX marks the company’s largest contribution to date on any single aisle aircraft with large format displays, flight controls, communications, navigation and surveillance systems, lavatories, lighting, inserts and oxygen systems as standard, along with a number of optional features such as Head-up Guidance System (HGS™), MultiScan™ ThreatTrack weather radar and passenger seating. The 787 Dreamliner includes large format displays, pilot controls, dual HGS, integrated surveillance system, core network, communications, oxygen systems and passenger service units as standard fit. Rockwell Collins also offers high-bandwidth connectivity for these airplanes.

Bombardier C Series: Rockwell Collins’ Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics system is featured on the C Series and selectable dual Head-up Displays, along with the company’s Primary Flight Control Computer, MultiScan weather radar and a number of interior systems, including optional aircraft seating.

Mitsubishi Regional Jet: The Mitsubishi Regional Jet includes the Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system, Primary Flight Control Computer, electromechanical systems and a number of interior systems, including cabin crew seating and galley inserts.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II: The F-35 features the world’s most sophisticated helmet, which Rockwell Collins provides through a joint venture with Elbit Vision Systems.

Embraer KC-390: The KC-390 includes the Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system, which has been missionized for military applications, and the Cargo Handling and Aerial Delivery Control System.

Additionally, Rockwell Collins has been recognized as one of the top companies for customer support on commercial aircraft by Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release