Advanced Materials for Defense Summit
- ''Leveraging Advanced Materials and Processes to Strengthen America's Defense''
- 18 July, 2017 - 19 July, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States
Our Advanced Materials Summit will focus on the efforts to develop and integrate technology-based options for advanced materials and manufacturing processes that drastically alter the affordability, survivability, lifecycle cost, and readiness capabilities to maintain current, and propel future U.S. Defensive capabilities.
Topics for July 2017 Summit
- Materials Processes for Increased Platform Survivability and Life Extension
- Increasing Affordability of Military Equipment through Adoption of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Processes
- Materials Development for Use in Extreme Environments
- Developing Civil Engineering Capabilities for Enhanced Force Protection and Sustainment
- Leveraging Advanced Materials to Meet the Size, Weight, and Power Needed Without Sacrificing Performance
- Integrating Materials Development Methodology Guided by Platform-Level Design Intent
- Developing 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Capabilities for Enhanced Material Use
- Advancing ICME Capabilities for Accelerated Material Discovery and Development
- Developing Best Practices in the Management of Materials Data
At our Summit you will have the ability to
- Gain Education & Insight: Walk away with knowledge gained from our senior level speakers on some of the complex challenges facing the Materials and Manufacturing Processes Community.
- Build Partnerships: The agenda is designed to allow for ample networking opportunities and the ability to discover the most up-to-date Advanced Materials and Manufacturing initiatives and technologies.
- Influence: Help foster ideas! Share your own insight and knowledge during our interactive sessions. All attendees are given the opportunity to address our speaker faculty with their questions or comments to contribute to the discussion.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Lieutenant General John B. Cooper, USAF, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force
- BG Anthony Potts, USA, Deputy Commanding General, RDECOM
- Dr. John G. (Jerry) McGinn, Acting DASD, Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy, OUSD AT&L
- Gregory Kilchenstein, Director, Enterprise Maintenance Technology, ODASD Maintenance Policy and Programs
- Kelly Morris, Chief of Research and Development, DLA Logistics Operations, DLA
- Michael Silver, CEO, American Elements
- LtCol Howard Marotto, USMC, Lead for Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing Development and Implementation, HQMC (Installations and Logistics)
- William C. Harris, Technical Fellow, Manufacturing Technology, America Makes
- Dr. Robert Carter, Chief, Materials Manufacturing Technology Branch, Weapons and Materials Research Directorate, ARL
- Dr. Mark Benedict, Senior Materials Engineer, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory
Source : ASDEvents
Advanced Materials for Defense Summit
