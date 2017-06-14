Navistar To Provide Medium Tactical Vehicles For Iraq

LISLE, Ill. , June 13, 2017 / PRNewswire / -- The U.S. Army recently awarded Navistar Defense, LLC a foreign military sales contract valued at $18.8 million to provide 115 International ® 7000-MV Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTV) to Iraq.

Navistar Defense MTVs are based on the highly multipurpose International ® WorkStar ® severe-duty platform designed for both off and on-road operation, and is the backbone for the company's MaxxPro ® Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.





"Since 2004, Navistar Defense has delivered nearly 7,000 trucks and buses to Iraq through foreign military sales contracts," said Kevin Thomas , president of Navistar Defense. "As a proven partner, we're proud to supply the Iraq Army with a highly versatile and easy-to-maintain 7000-series tactical military support truck that offers greater efficiencies in support, spare parts, training, and operations."

The majority of the work will take place at the company's West Point, Mississippi assembly plant. Delivery is planned to be completed in January 2018 .

This equipment is being used by Iraqi security forces in the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense. Navistar Defense's dealer in Iraq , Hama, provides parts and service support to Navistar vehicles in Iraq and the region.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International ® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus™ brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com .

Source : Navistar International Corp. - view original press release