Austria Opts for Rheinmetall Laser Light Modules

New infantry equipment orders

Rheinmetall has racked up fresh successes in the field of advanced infantry and special operations equipment with its VarioRay family of laser light module products. In the first quarter of 2017, Austria’s Federal Ministry of the Interior ordered 580 VarioRay laser light module sets for Cobra, the country’s crack counter-terrorism unit. Worth over €1 million, the order is now in the delivery phase.

Last year, the Federal Ministry of National Defence and Sport ordered 600 tactical laser light module (TLLM) sets for the Austrian Federal Army for the StG 77 assault rifle, and a further 164 TLLM sets for the MG74 machine gun. The TLLM is based on the LLM-01 laser light module. This order too was worth over €1 million.





Rheinmetall’s tried-and-tested laser light modules are a key means of enhancing the tactical effectiveness of small arms carried by soldiers and law enforcement officers, who use these versatile devices to detect, identify and mark targets. They feature various light sources, e.g. white light, visible laser and infrared light. Rheinmetall laser light modules are in service with armed services and security forces around the globe, including the British Army and German Bundeswehr

A high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin imperatives of security and mobility, the Rheinmetall Group is systematically expanding its family of laser light module products. The most recent additions are the new VarioRay LowProfile model and a matching separate weapon lamp.

Source : Rheinmetall AG - view original press release