Rockwell Collins Launches New Passenger Service System

ARINC PaxLinkSM provides integrated airline inventory and reservation management solutions for small-to-midsized airlines

Rockwell Collins today unveiled ARINC PaxLinkSM, an intuitive Passenger Service System (PSS) that provides airlines with a suite of tools to better manage their business. The new system is available for carriers globally.

A fully hosted, web-based solution, ARINC PaxLink can be implemented quickly because there is no need for additional hardware or network installation. Airlines can select from a number of modules to create a tailored solution to streamline passenger check-in, boarding and flight load planning, including a reservations system, inventory management system, departure control system and weight and balance. This modular design allows for easy expansion and updates over time.





“ARINC PaxLink provides airlines with an end-to-end solution, decreasing costs and improving operations,” said Michael DiGeorge, vice president, Commercial Aviation and Network Services at Rockwell Collins. “From aircraft equipage to aviation communications (air-to-ground and ground-to-ground) to passenger ticketing, integrating connectivity and applications helps ensure reliability, consistency and high-quality customer service for our airline customers.”

ARINC PaxLink is a collaboration between Rockwell Collins and Sqiva, which was founded in 2004 to create innovative IT solutions for the transportation industry.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release