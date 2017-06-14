Rockwell Collins Launches New Passenger Service System
- ARINC PaxLinkSM provides integrated airline inventory and reservation management solutions for small-to-midsized airlines
Rockwell Collins today unveiled ARINC PaxLinkSM, an intuitive Passenger Service System (PSS) that provides airlines with a suite of tools to better manage their business. The new system is available for carriers globally.
A fully hosted, web-based solution, ARINC PaxLink can be implemented quickly because there is no need for additional hardware or network installation. Airlines can select from a number of modules to create a tailored solution to streamline passenger check-in, boarding and flight load planning, including a reservations system, inventory management system, departure control system and weight and balance. This modular design allows for easy expansion and updates over time.
Global Stratospheric UAV Payloads Technology and Market Forecast to 2025
“ARINC PaxLink provides airlines with an end-to-end solution, decreasing costs and improving operations,” said Michael DiGeorge, vice president, Commercial Aviation and Network Services at Rockwell Collins. “From aircraft equipage to aviation communications (air-to-ground and ground-to-ground) to passenger ticketing, integrating connectivity and applications helps ensure reliability, consistency and high-quality customer service for our airline customers.”
ARINC PaxLink is a collaboration between Rockwell Collins and Sqiva, which was founded in 2004 to create innovative IT solutions for the transportation industry.
Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release
Social Media in the Defence & Military Conference
Dec 6 - 7, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
Oct 25 - 26, 2017 - London, United Kingdom