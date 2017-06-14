Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, June 14, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to Boost Competitiveness


Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to Boost Competitiveness

  • Simplified, flatter structure will accelerate decision making
  • About 50 executive positions affected by changes

Boeing [NYSE: BA] is taking the next step in making its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) unit more globally competitive by eliminating a layer of executive oversight.

"We need to be an agile organization that is more responsive to customers' needs and committed to continually improving productivity," said Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Leanne Caret. "We are fundamentally addressing how we compete, win, and grow in Boeing's second century."


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Markets – 2017-2022

As of July 1, the current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network & Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities reporting to Caret.

  • Autonomous Systems: Insitu and Liquid Robotics subsidiaries; Echo Voyager maritime vehicle; vertical lift unmanned systems; and certain electronic and information systems.
  • Space and Missile Systems: satellites; Boeing's share of United Launch Alliance; the International Space Station; Ground-based Midcourse Defense; Ground Based Strategic Deterrent; Joint Direct Attack Munition and Harpoon weapons, among others.
  • Strike, Surveillance and Mobility: F-15 and F/A-18 fighters; P-8 maritime patrol aircraft; Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System; modifications/upgrades to fixed-wing aircraft.
  • Vertical Lift: AH-6i, AH-64 Apache, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters; V-22 Osprey tilt rotor.

Boeing executives Chris Raymond, Jim Chilton, Shelley Lavender, and David Koopersmith will lead those, respectively.

The Development, Global Operations, and Phantom Works segments, which also report to Caret, will largely be unchanged.

About 50 executive positions will be affected this year as a result of the changes.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 13, 2017

 

More News from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

More Homeland Security News

Mobile Deployable Communications 2018 Conference

Feb 1 - 2, 2018 - Warsaw, Poland

Register More info


More Missiles / Rockets News

Directed Energy and Next Generation Munitions 2017 Conference

Jun 26 - 28, 2017 - Arlington, United States

Register More info


More Communications News

Global MilSatCom 2017 Conference

Nov 7 - 9, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Sensors News

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Summit

Sep 26 - 28, 2017 - Rome, Italy

Register More info


More Military Aircraft News

Aircraft Life Cycle Management Summit

Sep 27 - 29, 2017 - Washington, United States

Register More info


More Unmanned Systems News

Next Generation ISR Symposium

Jul 11 - 12, 2017 - Washington, United States

Register More info


More Radar / EW News

Integrated Air & Missile Defence Eastern Europe Conference

Jul 26 - 27, 2017 - Warsaw, Poland

Register More info


More Helicopters News

Military Airlift 2017 Conference

Sep 26 - 28, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk