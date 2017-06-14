Textron Businesses to Feature Military and Commercial Products and Services at Paris Air Show

Bell Helicopter, Textron Aviation Inc., Textron Aviation Defense LLC, Textron Systems, TRU Simulation + Training and Textron Airborne Solutions, all businesses of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), have announced their plans for the Paris Air Show—the largest aerospace event in the world—which will be held June 19-25 at the Exhibition Center of Le Bourget. Textron will be displaying in Textron Pavilion A2, located just outside Hall 2.

“As one of the most prestigious, global aerospace events, the Paris Air Show provides us with a powerful platform to display our innovative next-generation aircraft and precision weapons,” says Scott Donnelly, Textron’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to demonstrating how our broad product lineup can meet the needs of existing and potential clients.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Military Training Market Report 2017-2027

Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter invites attendees to the Textron Pavilion. This year, Bell Helicopter will showcase the Bell 407GXP, a highly versatile, state-of-the-art helicopter with more than 1,200 already delivered world-wide. With a cabin configurable for an array of missions and equipment, the 407GXP delivers reliability, speed, performance and maneuverability.

In addition, Bell Helicopter will display the Bell 429. Delivering exceptional speed, range, hover performance and a sizeable passenger cabin, the Bell 429 also offers operators a state-of-the-art single pilot Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) helicopter with top user-rated in-service support.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey will also be exhibited at the show. The Osprey routinely performs a variety of global missions as the most in-demand aircraft with the United States Marine Corps. The flexibility of tiltrotor is repeatedly demonstrated in crisis response and humanitarian relief campaigns, and the V-22 continues to transform rotorcraft operations everywhere.

Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation and Textron Aviation Defense, a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc., will be highlighting their defense and special mission capabilities at the Paris Air Show this year, including a static display of the innovative Scorpion and special mission-equipped Beechcraft King Air 350ER and Cessna Grand Caravan EX.

The Scorpion is a bold, new, adaptable multi-mission military jet with unparalleled acquisition and operating costs. Designed and built with leading-edge technologies, the Scorpion will be making its seventh trans-Atlantic crossing to the Paris Air Show. Its modular and scalable architecture allows for the ease of future upgrade requirements, ensuring the platform can evolve with changing defense needs. The Scorpion excels at intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), light attack mission with its twin-engine jet speeds and ability to precisely locate and engage enemy targets. A next-generation combat aircraft, the Scorpion has the ability to carry multiple sensors to deliver precision weapons in the three payload bays and six hard points, bringing tactical advantage to even the most demanding situations.

Throughout the week, Textron Aviation will also be displaying the King Air 350ER equipped for surveillance missions and Cessna Grand Caravan EX featuring flexible interiors designed for numerous special mission applications. On board the aircraft will be a surveillance console, medical stretcher and a variety of seating configurations. Also on display will be a mockup of the hard point provisions for the Cessna Grand Caravan EX platform.

Textron Systems

Textron Systems will exhibit its proven unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), smart weapons as well as its command-and-control products at this year’s Paris Air Show.

In the area of UAS, Textron Systems will announce and display its new tactical unmanned aircraft system (TUAS). Building upon a family of TUAS with more than one million flight hours, the latest Textron Systems’ TUAS offers next-generation capabilities. Media are invited to learn more information about this new TUAS at 10 a.m. CEST on June 19 at the Textron Pavilion.

Textron Systems will also display its expeditionary Aerosonde Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS), which offers proven multi-mission performance in both military and commercial land- and sea-based applications. The Aerosonde is also equipped for real-time, full-motion video and communications relay within a single flight; it offers dedicated space and power to integrate additional capabilities based on customer requirements. With nearly 200,000 total flight hours, the Aerosonde SUAS conducts more than 6,500 flight hours each month for customers around the world.

Due to the Aerosonde system’s success, Textron Systems developed an enhanced, hybrid-quadrotor variant known as the Aerosonde HQ, which will also be displayed. This configuration combines the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities of a multi-rotor platform with the efficiency and speed of the Aerosonde SUAS fixed-wing aircraft. Additionally, the system retains service-proven capability within a smaller, more mobile footprint. The Aerosonde HQ features an eight-hour endurance and 10,000-foot service ceiling. The system incorporates the purpose-built Lycoming EL-005 heavy fuel engine for benchmark-setting reliability and performance.

In the area of smart weapons, Textron Systems will exhibit its advanced G-CLAW and Fury small Precision Guided Munitions (PGM). The lightweight G-CLAW precision guided weapon system offers flexible delivery options from a variety of aircraft systems and multi-mission employment options for land and sea targets. The Fury PGM delivers a precision strike capability against both static or moving targets, up to including light armored vehicles. This small, lightweight glide weapon is designed for carriage on multiple platforms, to include Tactical and Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAS. Both G-CLAW and Fury weapons offer cutting-edge strike capability through the employment of inertial navigation system/global positioning system navigation, combined with Semi-Active Laser terminal guidance.

TRU Simulation + Training

TRU Simulation + Training delivers innovative, total aviation training solutions to the commercial and military markets while providing superior technical support and customer service. TRU continues to build its presence as a leading provider to aircraft OEMs, successfully qualifying and delivering the world’s first-ever 737 MAX Full Flight Simulators (FFSs) to Boeing’s Training Campuses in Miami and Singapore. As part of a larger 10-year agreement with Boeing, two additional FFS suites have been delivered to its campuses in Gatwick and Shanghai; they are expected to be qualified this summer. TRU was also selected by Boeing as supplier of 777X FFS suites for which Boeing recently increased their order by one additional FFS suite.

TRU will have senior executives available to answer questions about TRU’s total training solutions.

Textron Airborne Solutions

This business includes the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC), the industry-leading provider of tactical flight training and adversary services which was acquired by Textron in 2016. ATAC provides realistic fighter adversary flight operations to the U.S. Departments of the Navy and Air Force with numerous tactical aircraft, highly skilled former military fighter pilots, and an impressive maintenance and logistics program. In addition to preserving flight hours on front-line active military aircraft, ATAC also enables the Department of Defense to focus on "blue air" combat flight training, ensuring U.S. military pilots have every possible tactical advantage.

Source : Textron - view original press release