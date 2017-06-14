AnaVation Wins RS3 Contract with US Army

AnaVation, a leading provider of intelligence collection and processing, analytical systems and big data infrastructure solutions to Federal Law Enforcement, Intelligence Community (IC), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Research and Development (R&D) organizations in the United States Federal Government, announced it has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the United States Army, Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) by the Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground.

RS3, a Multiple Award IDIQ Performance Based Services Contract, has a $37.4B ceiling with a 10-year ordering period, five-year base ordering period and five-year optional ordering period. RS3 primary service areas include but are not limited to Engineering; Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E); Logistics; Acquisition and Strategic Planning; Education and Training Services. The solutions will be provided to a variety of organizations within the U.S. Army in the U.S. and abroad to support National Defense objectives.





"We are pleased to accept this opportunity with the United States Army and look forward to providing the same high level of exceptional value and expertise that we deliver to all our existing clients," said Scott Ganz, Partner of AnaVation. "We are also excited about the potential to partner with other small businesses possessing prior experience with the predecessor contracts. Aligning with like-minded organizations will enhance our capabilities and allow us to exceed customer expectations."

Source : AnaVation - view original press release