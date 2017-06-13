Multi-Intelligence Exploitation Symposium

Improving Multi-INT Capabilities to Succeed in Complex Environments

11 July, 2017 - 12 July, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

This educational symposium will engage US military commands, government agencies, academia, and technology providers in a collaborative, open forum to discuss technological solutions and best practices that enhance the Intelligence Community's ability to process, exploit, and disseminate valuable information through an integrated intelligence enterprise.



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference



What's New for the 2017 Multi-INT Exploitation Summit:

Update on IC ITE Adoption and Implementation

Aligning DCGS-A with IC ITE in the Common Operating Environment

Analyzing the progress that has been made with open architecture, software, & OSINT

Understanding the Common Desktop Environment: face of IC ITE

Understanding DoD AT&L's S&T and R&D key areas of focus

Integrating the IoT across the enterprise: enabling advanced services through interoperable technologies

Efforts to improve Air Force's collection, fusing, and tracking capabilities in combat theatres

Identifying cutting-edge, agile data solutions to perform activity based analysis in hostile environments

Reducing the time analysts sort through data through increase automation

Utilizing IC ITE to strengthen interagency alignment for intelligence sharing

Understanding the significance of common desktops and cloud integration in improving intelligence





At Our Symposium You Will Have the Ability to

Gain Education & Insight: Walk away with knowledge gained from our senior level speakers on some of the complex challenges facing intelligence officers and analysts.

Build Partnerships: The agenda is designed to allow for ample networking opportunities and the ability to discover some the latest technologies helping process, exploit, and disseminate big data.

Influence: Help foster ideas! Share your own insight and knowledge during our interactive sessions. All attendees are given the opportunity to address our speaker faculty with their questions or comments.

Why Should You Attend The Symposium?

This educational symposium allows US military commands, government agencies, academia, and technology providers the chance to have an open discussion about the technological solutions and best practices that make it easier for members of the IC to share and safeguard valuable information through an integrated intelligence enterprise.



In recent years, the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) has rapidly evolved to perform new missions. Members of the IC have developed new capabilities and adapted their business processes, especially in support of joint and complex military and National security operations. Contemporary and future intelligence gathering capabilities have created an increased need to process, exploit, and disseminate intelligence faster in order to support complex counter-terrorism, military, and national defense priorities.



In the coming decade, one of the Intelligence Community's greatest challenges will involve developing the capabilities to collect and analyze big data. Today, the information collected yields not simply a quantitative increase in information, but a qualitative change in how we create new knowledge and understand the world.

2017 Confirmed Speakers

Neil Wiley , Director for Analysis, DIA

, Director for Analysis, DIA Beth Flanagan , Director of IC ITE Mission Integration & IC Mission User Group Co-Lead, NGA

, Director of IC ITE Mission Integration & IC Mission User Group Co-Lead, NGA Everette Jordan , Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence Community Integration, Department of the Treasury

, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence Community Integration, Department of the Treasury ONI LogoChris Page , Chief Information Office, Office of Naval Intelligence

, Chief Information Office, Office of Naval Intelligence CAPT Lee Scruggs , USCG CTO and acting CIO, US Coast Guard Intelligence

, USCG CTO and acting CIO, US Coast Guard Intelligence Kendrea DeLauter , IC DTE Joint Program Manager, DIA

, IC DTE Joint Program Manager, DIA Eric Rommal , Deputy Assistant Director, Directorate of Intelligence, FBI

, Deputy Assistant Director, Directorate of Intelligence, FBI Ed Lane, Technical Director, ISR Infrastructure, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

