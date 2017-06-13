Order for BAE laser-guided rockets

The U.S. Navy ordered thousands of APKWS laser-guided rockets to meet growing demand

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $180.5 million contract to continue producing Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWSTM) laser-guided rockets to meet the growing U.S. and international demand for the systems.

APKWS rockets are seeing increasing use in theater because they deliver cost-effective precision strikes with reduced potential for collateral damage. The latest order, which is funded under the recently announced indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract, will help BAE Systems to meet increased demand.





“We’re delivering ahead of schedule even with the growing demand,” said Rachel Guill, director of Precision Guidance Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our APKWS rockets are critical to the mission success of our U.S. government and allied nation customers. This high-quality, reliable product is easy to use and provides accurate strike capability at a fraction of the cost of other precision munitions.”

APKWS laser-guided rockets allow militaries to leverage existing munitions and weapons systems investments with minimal effort and training. The APKWS mid-body guidance kit transforms standard unguided Hydra 70 (2.75-inch) rockets into highly accurate precision munitions by easily screwing into place between the warhead and the motor.

The exceptional accuracy of the APKWS laser-guided rocket makes it extremely versatile to address various missions, and its modular design enables streamlined deployment on fixed- and rotary-wing platforms. The technology is available to international customers through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release