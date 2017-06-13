Cubic to Showcase Advanced Air Combat Training Solutions In Paris

Cubic Global Defense to demonstrate next-generation ''Top Gun'' innovations to support mission readiness

Cubic Global Defense, a business division of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), today announced it will highlight advanced air combat training systems that bridge the gap between current training and next-generation live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training at the International Paris Air Show from June 19 – 25 at the Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France. The International Paris Air Show is the largest and longest-running aerospace trade show in the world, bringing together key players in the industry for a weeklong event consisting of the latest technological innovations, product demonstrations and commercial opportunities.

“For more than four decades, Cubic has been the market leader in air combat training systems for the United States and its allied nations,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “Aircrew continues to rely on our airborne and ground subsystems for complete mission readiness to effectively train for air combat missions with less risk. We look forward to sharing with the aerospace community our performance-based capabilities and NextTraining strategy, which meet the demanding requirements of our customers.”





“Cubic invented Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation in the early 1970s and LVC is the natural evolution for air combat training,” said Mike Knowles, vice president and general manager of Air Ranges, Cubic Global Defense. “Airborne LVC provides an increased threat density, wider expanse of virtual airspace and an interoperable multilevel secure environment where pilots can ‘train as they fight’ in the highest fidelity environments.”

Cubic Global Defense will exhibit the following solutions at the Le Bourget Airport in Trade Show Hall #3, booth #3-B158:

P5 Combat Training System (CTS/TCTS) : Cubic’s P5CTS provides real-time and post-mission training for air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat missions by displaying the live-air picture, recording mission data and relaying Time, Space and Positioning Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. Key components of the system include GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation “pods” plus ground stations, which help aircrew conduct, monitor and manage air combat training and post-flight debriefing.

: Cubic’s P5CTS provides real-time and post-mission training for air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat missions by displaying the live-air picture, recording mission data and relaying Time, Space and Positioning Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. Key components of the system include GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation “pods” plus ground stations, which help aircrew conduct, monitor and manage air combat training and post-flight debriefing. Secure Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) : The Cubic Miniature Encryptor (CME) is a mature, low-cost, low-risk, form-fit encryption solution readily available to provide increased security for the P5CTS pod and ground station. The CME is also designed to be interoperable with the JSF P5 Internal Subsystem, thereby enhancing fourth/fifth-generation air combat training.

: The Cubic Miniature Encryptor (CME) is a mature, low-cost, low-risk, form-fit encryption solution readily available to provide increased security for the P5CTS pod and ground station. The CME is also designed to be interoperable with the JSF P5 Internal Subsystem, thereby enhancing fourth/fifth-generation air combat training. LVC Training: Cubic is the industry system integrator for the Air Force Research Lab’s Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) and Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD). The SLATE ATD uses fourth-generation aircraft with a multi-level encrypted ACMI waveform and airborne subsystems, in both tethered and untethered LVC training scenarios.

Cubic is the industry system integrator for the Air Force Research Lab’s Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) and Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD). The SLATE ATD uses fourth-generation aircraft with a multi-level encrypted ACMI waveform and airborne subsystems, in both tethered and untethered LVC training scenarios. Synthetic Training Environment (STE) : Cubic’s Tactical Engagement System and LVC simulation delivers a deployable and scalable combined arms mission training capability back into the hands of the unit commander. Calling for fire and delivery of effects from the air is seamlessly integrated into simulation training by overlaying instrumented live training with representative virtual systems to meet complex training objectives for the Tactical Air Control Party (TACP), Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Joint Fires Observers (JFO).

: Cubic’s Tactical Engagement System and LVC simulation delivers a deployable and scalable combined arms mission training capability back into the hands of the unit commander. Calling for fire and delivery of effects from the air is seamlessly integrated into simulation training by overlaying instrumented live training with representative virtual systems to meet complex training objectives for the Tactical Air Control Party (TACP), Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Joint Fires Observers (JFO). Bandit Board: The Bandit Board is an integrated low-cost tactical training capability that transmits the live P5CTS picture onto an aggressor pilot’s electronic kneeboard. It delivers a synthetic sensor capability that provides the aggressor pilot a 360-degree display of all P5CTS mission participants. This innovative, effective capability transforms a second- or third-generation aircraft into a formidable opponent during air combat training, while supporting enhanced situational awareness, safety and the precise execution of desired training scenarios.Individual Combat Aircrew Display System (ICADS®): Cubic’s ICADS is an advanced Windows-based aircrew combat display and debrief software system that is operated by multiple air forces worldwide. The system supports individual pilot, squadron-level or mass, live and debriefing operations. ICADS is also highly portable and operates with air combat training systems on a fixed range or in the range-less/autonomous mode. Utilizing ICADS and the P5CTS Live Monitor capability, Range Training Officers can reduce risk, coordinate with pilots in real time, manage training objectives, control simulated threats and record data for playback at aircrew debriefs.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release