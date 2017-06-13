LM-100J Commercial Freighter Will Make International Debut at 2017 Paris Air Show

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) LM-100J commercial freighter aircraft will make its international debut at the 2017 International Paris Air Show. The aircraft will be on static display June 19-21 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

The LM-100J represents the 17th different mission capability for the C-130J Super Hercules platform and is an updated version of the L-100 cargo aircraft, which Lockheed Martin produced from 1964-1992. The LM-100J made its first flight on May 25, 2017.





"The LM-100J has performed remarkably well in flight tests just two weeks after its first flight. Because of this strong performance, we decided to fly the LM-100J to Paris to be on display at the world's greatest airshow," said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. "The LM-100J's presence at the Paris Air Show truly places it on the world's stage, offering an opportunity to highlight its proven capabilities and unmatched versatility to the global commercial marketplace. We are honored to introduce the world to the LM-100J!"

